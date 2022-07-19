Bissell Pet Foundation is Hosting ‘Empty the Shelters’ Event

Animal shelters across the country are in crisis, and adoptable pets are at risk due to unprecedented overcrowding. Factors such as increased length of stay for pets, slowed adoptions, staffing issues, the current housing and rental crisis, and more have created a dire situation for our nation’s pets. BISSELL Pet Foundation is hosting its longest-ever Summer National “Empty the Shelters” reduced-fee adoption event to prompt a national call for adoption. By sponsoring reduced adoption fees or $50 of less from July 11 – 31, 2022, BISSELL Pet Foundation aims to take thousands of deserving shelter pets from kennels to couches.

“Shelters are calling me daily and BISSELL Pet Foundation is feeling the burden of overcrowding. With the euthanasia of homeless dogs up 22% in just the first quarter of 2022 alone, we knew we had to act quickly to help at-risk pets,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “Empty the Shelters is the largest funded adoption event in the country, and by extending the event to three weeks, we can help meet the immediate need to save lives.”

Below are the area shelters taking part in the event.