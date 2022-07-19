Tuesday, July 19, 2022
x
HomeEventsBissell Pet Foundation is Hosting 'Empty the Shelters' Event
EventsLocal Living

Bissell Pet Foundation is Hosting ‘Empty the Shelters’ Event

Clark Shelton
By Clark Shelton
0
20
pets

Animal shelters across the country are in crisis, and adoptable pets are at risk due to unprecedented overcrowding. Factors such as increased length of stay for pets, slowed adoptions, staffing issues, the current housing and rental crisis, and more have created a dire situation for our nation’s pets. BISSELL Pet Foundation is hosting its longest-ever Summer National “Empty the Shelters” reduced-fee adoption event to prompt a national call for adoption. By sponsoring reduced adoption fees or $50 of less from July 11 – 31, 2022, BISSELL Pet Foundation aims to take thousands of deserving shelter pets from kennels to couches.

“Shelters are calling me daily and BISSELL Pet Foundation is feeling the burden of overcrowding. With the euthanasia of homeless dogs up 22% in just the first quarter of 2022 alone, we knew we had to act quickly to help at-risk pets,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “Empty the Shelters is the largest funded adoption event in the country, and by extending the event to three weeks, we can help meet the immediate need to save lives.”

Below are the area shelters taking part in the event.

  • Rutherford County Paws
  • Maury County Animal Services
  • Humane Society of Dickson County
  • McKamey Animal Center
  • Smoky Mountain Animal Care Foundation
  • SPCA Of Bradley County TN
  • Animal Harbor
  • Memphis Animal Services
  • Humane Society Of Lincoln County (Fayetteville-Lincoln County Animal Shelter)
  • Nashville Humane Association
  • Young-Williams Animal Center Of East Tennessee

Previous articleDust Off Those Running Shoes and Get Ready For The Howl at the Moon 5K Run
Next articleKroger Fulfillment Network, LLC to Establish Operations in Nashville, Creating 180 New Jobs
Clark Shelton
Clark Shelton
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Close To Home Events

Close To Home News

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Opinion
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

Follow Us

© 2022 Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×