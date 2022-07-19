Kroger Fulfillment Network, LLC to Establish Operations in Nashville, Creating 180 New Jobs

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Kroger Fulfillment Network, LLC officials announced that Kroger Co., America’s largest grocery retailer, will offer more Americans product delivery through the addition of a “spoke” facility in Nashville, Tennessee.

The approximately 40,000-square-foot facility will serve as a last-mile cross-dock location that efficiently extends the fulfillment network reach to customers up to 200 miles away from a state-of-the-art, robotically automated Atlanta fulfillment center powered by the Ocado Group (LSE: OCDO).

The facility will serve the Middle Tennessee region by supporting and facilitating Kroger’s direct-to-customer product delivery.

Kroger is one of the world’s largest retailers, with nearly half a million associates who serve more than 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shipping experience and roughly 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names.

Since 2018, TNECD has supported nearly 140 economic development projects in the Northern Middle Tennessee region, resulting in more than 40,000 job commitments and $7 billion in capital investment.

“Kroger Delivery offers customers a truly differentiated service. Orders are transported in refrigerated trucks and delivered by trained Kroger uniformed associates, giving customers an unparalleled white glove delivery experience. Kroger Delivery is part of our rapidly expanding seamless ecosystem that provides customers with fresh and quality products when and where they want it – all with zero compromise and at an incredible value,” said Bill Bennett, vice president and head of e-commerce, Kroger.

