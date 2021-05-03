Giving Always Matters.

There has been one day each May for the past seven years that the community has come together and showered our nonprofits with its generosity. It is 24 hours to celebrate the spirit of giving and collaboration, and ultimately, the extraordinary work that nonprofits do in Middle Tennessee.

This year a record number of area nonprofits are busy preparing in a big way for The Big Payback’s eighth annual, 24-hour online giving event on May 5-6.

An event-record total of 1,017 organizations from 33 counties will be participating in The Big Payback, an initiative of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. First-time participants include 87 organizations from 12 counties.

Starting at 6 pm on Wednesday, May 5, there is 24 hours to make donations to a wide array of organizations at TheBigPayback.org.

Gifts to nonprofits from the public will be boosted with additional financial prizes from sponsors of The Big Payback, and an online leaderboard will track donations in real time.

Donors will be able to search and select organizations based on location and focus area. Donors also can support multiple nonprofits and make gifts of any size with ease, from $10 and up.

In its seven-year history, The Big Payback has helped to raise nearly $21 million from a total of 147,642 donations for participating nonprofits, schools, and faith-based organizations.

In the tumultuous year of 2020, 988 organizations representing 34 counties participated in the 24-hour giving day and despite our region’s multiple disasters, residents and businesses alike donated $4,347,441 from a total of 31,694 gifts, including prize incentives made available through The Big Payback sponsors.

Participating organizations from Rutherford County are:

Amelia’s Closet

Archie’s Promise

Branches Recovery Centers (Branches Counseling Center)

Carpe Artista, Inc.

CASA Of Rutherford County, Inc.

Center for the Arts Inc

Child Advocacy Center of Rutherford County, Inc.

Child Evangelism Fellowship of Tennessee, Inc.

CommuniServe

Community Foundation for Rutherford County

Community Helpers of Rutherford County

Community Servants, Inc.

Discovery Center at Murfree Spring / Children’s Museum Corporation of Rutherford County

Domestic Violence Program, Inc.

Dominion Financial Management Inc.

Doors of Hope

Elders First Adult Day Services Association / Mindful Care

Endure Athletics Foundation

Feed America First of Tennessee

Ferrell Hollow Farm Senior Horse Sanctuary

Friends of Linebaugh Library

Friends of the Smyrna Library

Gentle Barn Foundation

Grace and Glory

Habitat for Humanity of Rutherford County

Jesse C Beesley Animal Humane Foundation

Journeys in Community Living

Kymari House, Inc.

Layman Lessons Ministries

MTSU Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center

Murfreesboro Cold Patrol, Inc.

Murfreesboro Muslim Youth Inc.

Nashville Youth for Christ

New Direction Community Development Corporation

Oaklands Association, Inc.

Portico Inc.

Possibility Place

Prevention Coalition for Success, Inc.

Read To Succeed

Renewed Life Ministries Outreach

Rutherford County Primary Care & Hope Clinic

Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation

Salvation Army of Rutherford County

Smyrna LaVergne Food Bank

Smyrna Senior Citizens, Inc.

Southeastern Young Adult Book Festival

Special Kids

Stepping Stones Safe Haven Inc.

Tennessee Association of Dance

Tennessee CASA Association Inc

Tennessee Family Solutions Inc.

Tennessee Health Care Campaign

Tennessee Hemophilia & Bleeding Disorders

Tennessee Philharmonic Symphony Orchestra Association, Inc.

The Barnabas Vision, Inc.

The Free Speech Center

The Journey Home

The Woman’s Club of Murfreesboro

United Spinal Association of Tennessee

United Way of Rutherford County

Volunteer Behavioral Health Care System

Wee Care Day Care Center

You Can Make It Home Ownership Center Inc

For more information, go to TheBigPayback.org. Questions? Email [email protected]

About The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee

The Community Foundation exists to promote and facilitate giving in the 40 counties of Middle Tennessee and beyond. It does this by accepting gifts of any size from anyone at any time and by empowering individuals, families, companies, nonprofits, and communities to respond to needs and opportunities that matter. The Community Foundation works with people who have great hearts, whether or not they have great wealth, to craft solutions that reflect the intentions and goals of their charitable endeavors. For more information, call 615-321-4939 or visit www.cfmt.org.