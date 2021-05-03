Giving Always Matters.
There has been one day each May for the past seven years that the community has come together and showered our nonprofits with its generosity. It is 24 hours to celebrate the spirit of giving and collaboration, and ultimately, the extraordinary work that nonprofits do in Middle Tennessee.
This year a record number of area nonprofits are busy preparing in a big way for The Big Payback’s eighth annual, 24-hour online giving event on May 5-6.
An event-record total of 1,017 organizations from 33 counties will be participating in The Big Payback, an initiative of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. First-time participants include 87 organizations from 12 counties.
Starting at 6 pm on Wednesday, May 5, there is 24 hours to make donations to a wide array of organizations at TheBigPayback.org.
Gifts to nonprofits from the public will be boosted with additional financial prizes from sponsors of The Big Payback, and an online leaderboard will track donations in real time.
Donors will be able to search and select organizations based on location and focus area. Donors also can support multiple nonprofits and make gifts of any size with ease, from $10 and up.
In its seven-year history, The Big Payback has helped to raise nearly $21 million from a total of 147,642 donations for participating nonprofits, schools, and faith-based organizations.
In the tumultuous year of 2020, 988 organizations representing 34 counties participated in the 24-hour giving day and despite our region’s multiple disasters, residents and businesses alike donated $4,347,441 from a total of 31,694 gifts, including prize incentives made available through The Big Payback sponsors.
Participating organizations from Rutherford County are:
- Amelia’s Closet
- Archie’s Promise
- Branches Recovery Centers (Branches Counseling Center)
- Carpe Artista, Inc.
- CASA Of Rutherford County, Inc.
- Center for the Arts Inc
- Child Advocacy Center of Rutherford County, Inc.
- Child Evangelism Fellowship of Tennessee, Inc.
- CommuniServe
- Community Foundation for Rutherford County
- Community Helpers of Rutherford County
- Community Servants, Inc.
- Discovery Center at Murfree Spring / Children’s Museum Corporation of Rutherford County
- Domestic Violence Program, Inc.
- Dominion Financial Management Inc.
- Doors of Hope
- Elders First Adult Day Services Association / Mindful Care
- Endure Athletics Foundation
- Feed America First of Tennessee
- Ferrell Hollow Farm Senior Horse Sanctuary
- Friends of Linebaugh Library
- Friends of the Smyrna Library
- Gentle Barn Foundation
- Grace and Glory
- Habitat for Humanity of Rutherford County
- Jesse C Beesley Animal Humane Foundation
- Journeys in Community Living
- Kymari House, Inc.
- Layman Lessons Ministries
- MTSU Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center
- Murfreesboro Cold Patrol, Inc.
- Murfreesboro Muslim Youth Inc.
- Nashville Youth for Christ
- New Direction Community Development Corporation
- Oaklands Association, Inc.
- Portico Inc.
- Possibility Place
- Prevention Coalition for Success, Inc.
- Read To Succeed
- Renewed Life Ministries Outreach
- Rutherford County Primary Care & Hope Clinic
- Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation
- Salvation Army of Rutherford County
- Smyrna LaVergne Food Bank
- Smyrna Senior Citizens, Inc.
- Southeastern Young Adult Book Festival
- Special Kids
- Stepping Stones Safe Haven Inc.
- Tennessee Association of Dance
- Tennessee CASA Association Inc
- Tennessee Family Solutions Inc.
- Tennessee Health Care Campaign
- Tennessee Hemophilia & Bleeding Disorders
- Tennessee Philharmonic Symphony Orchestra Association, Inc.
- The Barnabas Vision, Inc.
- The Free Speech Center
- The Journey Home
- The Woman’s Club of Murfreesboro
- United Spinal Association of Tennessee
- United Way of Rutherford County
- Volunteer Behavioral Health Care System
- Wee Care Day Care Center
- You Can Make It Home Ownership Center Inc
For more information, go to TheBigPayback.org. Questions? Email [email protected]
