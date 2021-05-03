Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation will host a golf tournament Monday, May 17, at the Stones River Country Club in Murfreesboro to benefit its Nursery/Pediatric Fund.

The funds raised from this event will go directly to support the needs of newborn infants, and obstetric and pediatric patients at Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford.

“We are so excited to be hosting our inaugural golf tournament to raise funds for the Nursery/Pediatric Fund,” said Virginia DeJean, director of the Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation. “Over the years, this fund has been used to purchase equipment such as infant warmers for the nursery and cardiac neo-natal intensive care cardiac monitors, provide car seats for families in need, and provide nurses and staff with financial assistance for continuing education.”

The tournament will begin with breakfast, and golfers will tee off at 9:30 a.m. on the picturesque, private course that runs alongside the Stones River. Lunch will be provided by The Alley on Main, along with complimentary alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages throughout the day. Each participant will receive a goody bag and a $25 gift certificate to the pro shop. In addition, golfers can compete for prizes for longest drive, closest to the pin, monster drive and putting contest.

“We hope golfers of all ages and skill levels will join us for a fun day of golf to benefit a very worthy fund,” DeJean said. “We are thrilled we could host an outdoor event that keeps everyone safe while raising funds for some of our smallest and most vulnerable patients.”

Corporate sponsorships are available and range from $1,000 to $5,000. The fee for a foursome is $700. To learn more about the tournament or to donate, visit https://give.stthomas.org/campaign/pediatric-golf-tournament/c329999.

The Nursery/Pediatric Fund was established in 1984, and serves Labor and Delivery, the Well Baby Nursery, the NICU, and the Pediatric unit at Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford. In 2020, 3,484 babies were born at the hospital, and more than $500,000 was granted from the Nursery/Pediatric Fund.

About Ascension Saint Thomas

In Tennessee, Ascension Saint Thomas operates ten hospital campuses in addition to a comprehensive network of affiliated joint ventures, medical practices, clinics and rehabilitation facilities that cover a 68-county area and employ more than 10,000 associates. Across the state, Ascension Saint Thomas provided more than $150 million in community benefit and care of persons living in poverty in fiscal year 2020. Serving Tennessee for 15 years, Ascension is a faith-based healthcare organization committed to delivering compassionate, personalized care to all, with special attention to persons living in poverty and those most vulnerable.

About Ascension

Ascension is a faith-based health care organization dedicated to transformation through innovation across the continuum of care. As the largest nonprofit and Catholic health system in the U.S., Ascension is committed to delivering compassionate, personalized care to all, with special attention to persons living in poverty and those most vulnerable. In FY 2020, Ascension provided $2.4 billion in care of persons living in poverty and other community benefit programs. Ascension includes more than 160,000 associates and 40,000 aligned providers. The national health system operates more than 2,600 sites of care – including 145 hospitals and more than 40 senior living facilities – in 19 states and the District of Columbia, while providing a variety of services including clinical and network services, venture capital investing, investment management, biomedical engineering, facilities management, risk management, and contracting through Ascension’s own group purchasing organization.