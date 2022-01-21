Thursday, January 29th

Final Score: 75-50

The Patriots (12-8) remained in complete control of the game from the start and get a huge district win on the road.

Smyrna (7-11) was lead by Brandon Sanders who dropped 23 points for his team. As a unit they were outmatched on this night.

Kenneth Cole has a solid night scoring 13 points and grabbing 6 rebounds. Oakland out rebounded the Bulldogs 24 to 18 and Sophomore Casey Williams came down with 7 of those. Carrington Allen and Stefan Bullard chipped in as well and combined for 28 points.

“I had to adjust to the physicality. It’s different from being in middle school. The pace is a lot faster,” says Williams speaking about being a first year starter, “I feel like we can go very far. We just have to continue to get better and just improving as a team.”

Smyrna’s next game will be Friday January 21st at Stewarts Creek (8-7) and Oakland will face off against Rockvale (7-13) January 21st as well at home.