Phase C of the Stones River Road water main project is expected to begin Monday, January 24. The contractor expects paving and re-striping of the current phase (Phase B) of Stones River Road from La Vergne Lane to Lake Forest Drive will be completed by the last week of January. Phase B must be completed before the contractor moves to Phase C.

Phase C will require crews to close Stones River Road from Lake Forest Drive to Hollandale Road to all drivers except for local residents, emergency crews, utilities, school busses, and the post office. Detours will be in place, instructing drivers of the traffic re-routing plan which going northbound is east on Lake Forest Drive, north on Davids Way, east on Forest Ridge Drive, north on Hollandale Road, and west on Hollandale Road before reconnecting to Stones River Road. The traffic re-routing is the same for southbound traffic.

The contractor estimates the Phase C, including paving and re-striping, to be completed by Monday, April 25. The project includes six (6) phases in all and is expected to be completed by the end of 2022. More information about each of the phases will be posted before the next phase change.

Crews are expected to be working Monday through Thursday from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Each phase closure will be in place for the duration of the work.