Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Adds Well-Known, Influential Community Member to Board of Directors

Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford is pleased to announce that Kristin Demos, longtime Vice President of Brand and Retail for Demos Brands, has joined the hospital’s board of directors. The Middle Tennessee State University graduate is a past president of the Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation Board and has a rich history of giving back to the community.

Kristin has served as Campaign and Communications Director and Interim President for the United Way of Rutherford and Cannon Counties, as Vice Chair of the Linebaugh Library Foundation Board, as Secretary of the Leadership Rutherford Board, and as a Fundraising Chair for the Child Advocacy Center of Rutherford and Cannon Counties. She is a Past President of the Junior League of Murfreesboro and a 2010 graduate of Leadership Rutherford.

“When it comes to making a difference in Rutherford County, Kristin Demos is in a league of her own,” said Gordon Ferguson, president and CEO of Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford. “We are thrilled to welcome such an influential member of the community to our hospital board of directors.”

Kristin is married to Peter Demos and they have two children, Jamey and Karys. The Demos family is actively involved with World Outreach Church. In her spare time, Kristin enjoys traveling and riding horses.

About Ascension Saint Thomas

Ascension Saint Thomas operates 12 hospital campuses in Tennessee in addition to a comprehensive network of affiliated joint ventures, medical practices, clinics and rehabilitation facilities that cover a 45-county area and employ more than 8,500 associates. Across the state, Ascension Saint Thomas provided more than $180 million in community benefit and care of persons living in poverty in fiscal year 2022. The health system has a 125-year history in Tennessee. Ascension is a faith-based healthcare organization committed to delivering compassionate, personalized care to all, with special attention to persons living in poverty and those most vulnerable, through its more than 2,600 sites of care in 19 states and the District of Columbia.