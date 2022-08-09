Tuesday, August 9, 2022
Photos: Big Machine Music City Grand Prix Roars Through Downtown Nashville

Austin Timberlake
Austin Timberlake
The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix returned to Nashville with festivities on Friday through Sunday.

On Sunday, August 7, 2022, the IndyCar race took place throughout the streets of downtown Nashville. Although there was a weather delay, the race carried on over Korean Veterans Boulevard and beside Nissan Stadium. Brantley Gilbert was in attendance as he gave the driver the ceremonial, “start your engines,” speech prior to the race. Race fans had their day filled with food trucks, live music, and an exciting race.

