In an email to 160,000 employees, Ascension President and CEO Joseph R. Impicciche said the health system will protect their pay if they’re temporarily assigned to different jobs or unable to work for reasons linked to COVID-19. Impicciche said the protection will come through such programs as furlough pay, pay continuation, PTO advance, worker’s compensation and short-term disability.

Ascension Saint Thomas is proud to share the ways that Ascension national leaders have committed to care for our associates during this challenging and unprecedented time. Ascension is committed to protecting the pay of associates by offering benefits and solutions like pay continuation, dependent care funds, and more.

“As Middle Tennessee battles the COVID-19 pandemic, I have been proud to witness Ascension Saint Thomas’ strength and commitment to serve, made possible by our associates,” said Tim Adams, Ascension Saint Thomas CEO. “We are proud to take care of those that are courageously caring for our communities by alleviating uncertainty around their financial well-being.”

Ascension also will offer daycare subsidies and reimbursements for employees who care for infected patients and may need to stay in a hotel for social-distancing purposes, the email stated. “We are blessed to be able to make this commitment and appreciate the tremendous work and flexibility of our associates, leaders and physicians in providing compassionate, personalized care,” Impicciche wrote. “I am proud to witness the way all associates have come together to address the challenges of today, just like we have throughout our history.”