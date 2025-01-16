Ascend Federal Credit Union Donates Over $48K to Second Harvest Food Bank

Ascend Federal Credit Union, the largest credit union in Middle Tennessee, announced that it has donated $48,848 to Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee to help individuals and families have access to food and provide targeted food distribution efforts in communities of need. The donation includes a $20,500 donation to sponsor 12 Second Harvest mobile markets, $25,000 for the nonprofit’s holiday campaign, and $3,348 donated by credit union employees and members.

Second Harvest’s Mobile Markets are a new initiative designed to go directly into communities most impacted by food insecurity and eliminate transportation barriers. The one-day food distributions provide people with quality food items including produce, dairy, and pantry staples. These markets provide alternative locations to the organization’s regular brick-and-mortar food bank centers throughout the year to help efficiently distribute the approximately 41.2 million meals provided by Second Harvest last year to neighbors in need across Middle and West Tennessee. The markets sponsored by Ascend included six in Davidson County and six in rural communities.

“Giving back to the communities we serve is at the heart of our mission,” said Ascend President and CEO Matt Jernigan. “Far too many Middle Tennesseans worry about how and when they will have their next meal. Ascend is proud to partner with the dedicated team at Second Harvest Food Bank, ensuring that all Middle Tennesseans have access to the food they need.”

In addition to a $25,000 donation to Second Harvest’s holiday campaign, which aims to raise awareness about food insecurity during the holidays, Ascend also encouraged employees and members to donate to Second Harvest via an online microsite. In November, Ascend corporate offices and branches served as donation locations for non-perishable food items. Credit union employees and members collected 16,293 items and raised $3,348 for Middle Tennessee neighbors in need.

Ascend, its employees, and its members have been participating in food drives and raising money for Second Harvest for over a decade. During the past five years, they have donated more than 78,000 meals and raised more than $300,000.

“Ascend’s continued support during the holidays is vital for families facing food insecurity in Middle and West Tennessee,” said Nancy Keil, Second Harvest president and CEO. “With rising costs making it harder to put food on the table, their generous contribution will help us provide nourishing meals to thousands who need it most this season.”

