First Watch Rings in the New Year with New Seasonally Inspired Menu

January 7, 2025 – First Watch, the popular breakfast, brunch and lunch concept, is welcoming the new year with a fresh, flavorful limited-time seasonal menu. From prosciutto piled high to fresh berries, these dishes have something to satisfy every craving. The chef-driven menu is available nationwide* now through March 17, 2025, to give mornings the kickstart they deserve.

First Watch’s full seasonal menu includes:

Parmesan Prosciutto Toast – Thick-cut, griddled artisan sourdough topped with thinly shaved Volpi prosciutto, scrambled cage-free eggs, Monterey Jack, freshly grated Parmesan, lemon-dressed arugula and roasted garlic aioli. Served with a cup of fresh fruit.

– Thick-cut, griddled artisan sourdough topped with thinly shaved Volpi prosciutto, scrambled cage-free eggs, Monterey Jack, freshly grated Parmesan, lemon-dressed arugula and roasted garlic aioli. Served with a cup of fresh fruit. Carne Asada Hash – Thinly slice carne asada, crumbled chorizo and diced red bell peppers in a potato hash topped with two cage-free eggs any style, Cheddar and Monterey Jack, housemade pico de gallo, fresh avocado, shaved radish, cilantro and jalapeño crema. Served with two warm wheat-corn tortillas.

– Thinly slice carne asada, crumbled chorizo and diced red bell peppers in a potato hash topped with two cage-free eggs any style, Cheddar and Monterey Jack, housemade pico de gallo, fresh avocado, shaved radish, cilantro and jalapeño crema. Served with two warm wheat-corn tortillas. Raspberry Ricotta French Toast – Thick-cut, custard-dipped challah bread griddled and topped with fresh raspberries, whipped lemon ricotta cream, raspberry purée and spiced gingerbread cookie crumbles. Lightly dusted with powdered cinnamon sugar.

– Thick-cut, custard-dipped challah bread griddled and topped with fresh raspberries, whipped lemon ricotta cream, raspberry purée and spiced gingerbread cookie crumbles. Lightly dusted with powdered cinnamon sugar. Blue Booster – Fresh juice featuring blueberry, Fuji Apple, lemon and basil.

First Watch’s seasonal menus embody the restaurant’s “Follow the Sun” approach to sourcing fresh ingredients of the season. These menus change five times a year and have received national awards for their innovative, trend-forward approach.

First Watch operates more than 540 restaurants nationwide and is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. for pickup, delivery and dine-in service. For more information about First Watch and its seasonal menu offerings, visit firstwatch.com.

* Not available in the Tampa Bay area and in select recently opened new restaurants.

Source: First Watch

