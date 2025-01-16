See Keith Urban this Saturday at the Nashville Predators Game

Country music superstar Keith Urban will perform the National Anthem and make a special appearance on the Bridgestone Arena Band Stage this Saturday, January 18, as part of the Nashville Predators’ Music City Hockey Bobblehead Series during their game against the Minnesota Wild.

The Music City Hockey Bobblehead Series, presented by Visit Music City, celebrates the connection between Nashville’s iconic musicians and their love for the Predators. Fans will receive an exclusive Keith Urban bobblehead, available to the first 10,000 attendees. Leading up to the game, the excitement ramps up with a high-energy Bud Light Pregame Party at the BetMGM Sports Lounge at Bridgestone Arena, hosted by Zach McCann and DJ Battle. The event will feature Keith Urban-themed trivia, live music, interactive games and a variety of prizes and giveaways, setting the stage for an unforgettable night. Fans can look forward to an exciting lineup of Music City Hockey Bobblehead activations, featuring exclusive photo opportunities, specially themed food items at select locations, a chance to win Keith Urban concert tickets and much more.

Keith Urban is heading back to Bridgestone Arena for his HIGH AND ALIVE WORLD TOUR featuring Chase Matthew, Alana Springsteen and Karley Scott Collins on Friday, Oct. 17. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.

