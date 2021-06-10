Department of Education

The Federal Communications Commission’s Emergency Broadband Benefit Program may be able to help families of students who are struggling to afford their monthly internet service.

Households with a child who is approved to receive free or reduced-price meals under the National School Lunch Program or the School Breakfast Program, including children who attend schools participating in U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Community Eligibility Provision, are eligible for the EBB Program.

Those families are encouraged to review the frequently asked questions answered by the Office of Education Technology: https://tech.ed.gov/broadband/ebb/.

As students return to school buildings and we move from pandemic response to recovery, technology will be essential for meeting the needs of diverse learners, supporting teachers, and providing school and district leaders with flexible models to support learning. It is important that we remain focused on addressing the digital divide for students to build our education system back better than it was before the pandemic.

Reliable home internet access is also critical for helping our students’ families recover—including providing access to online workforce development resources, job skills training, and telehealth services.

As trusted community members, schools and districts are well-positioned to share information about this important program.

In addition to conducting any EBB Program outreach to eligible families, schools and districts can take steps to help families navigate the sign-up process.

Along with the FAQ families will find strategies for school and district outreach and adaptable, accessible outreach materials.