internet using computer
Stock Photo

Department of Education

The Federal Communications Commission’s Emergency Broadband Benefit Program may be able to help families of students who are struggling to afford their monthly internet service.

Households with a child who is approved to receive free or reduced-price meals under the National School Lunch Program or the School Breakfast Program, including children who attend schools participating in U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Community Eligibility Provision, are eligible for the EBB Program.

Those families are encouraged to review the frequently asked questions answered by the Office of Education Technology: https://tech.ed.gov/broadband/ebb/.

As students return to school buildings and we move from pandemic response to recovery, technology will be essential for meeting the needs of diverse learners, supporting teachers, and providing school and district leaders with flexible models to support learning. It is important that we remain focused on addressing the digital divide for students to build our education system back better than it was before the pandemic.

Reliable home internet access is also critical for helping our students’ families recover—including providing access to online workforce development resources, job skills training, and telehealth services.

As trusted community members, schools and districts are well-positioned to share information about this important program.

In addition to conducting any EBB Program outreach to eligible families, schools and districts can take steps to help families navigate the sign-up process.

Along with the FAQ families will find strategies for school and district outreach and adaptable, accessible outreach materials.


Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here