Survey will be active 30 days to gather feedback about how funds should be used
June 8, 2021
Rutherford County Schools
School districts are required to include meaningful, public consultation from various groups on the planning and spending of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds.
Please take a few moments to answer the following questions concerning the ESSER 3.0 funds that Rutherford County Schools will be receiving.
Rutherford County Schools appreciates and values your feedback and your time.
The survey is available in English, Spanish, and Arabic.
ENGLISH
SPANISH
ARABIC
