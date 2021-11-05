America’s Thrift Stores announces a partnership with Rutherford County Tennessee and Mayor Bill Ketron to expand their diversion efforts from landfills, all to benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Middle Tennessee.

The goal of the partnership is to divert 500,000 pounds of goods that can be re-sold or recycled from landfills in the county. America’s Thrift Stores strives to promote a reuse, recycle and repurpose approach as much as possible. The company encourages recycling through donating gently used clothing or household items at community donation centers or donation bins across the county. America’s Thrift Stores strives to make sure nothing is ever wasted, keeping 50 million pounds or more out of our landfills every year.

“The benefits of this partnership are far-reaching,” said Ketron. “America’s Thrift Stores’ presence in our County supports our waste reduction efforts, while giving back to the community.”

Not only does the push to donate items at the America’s Thrift Stores donation centers help keep items out of landfills in Rutherford County, but these donations also benefit Make-A-Wish Middle Tennessee. Since its beginning, America’s Thrift Stores has operated with a local charity as the company’s local benefiting partner. Every donation made to America’s Thrift Stores in the middle Tennessee area results in a contribution to Make-A-Wish Middle Tennessee. Make-A-Wish Middle Tennessee is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit that grants life-changing wishes to children with critical illnesses in the middle Tennessee area.

Make-A-Wish Middle Tennessee grants wishes in 38 counties of the middle Tennessee area, and the nonprofit has granted more than 130 wishes in the last fiscal year. Headquartered in Nashville and locally governed by a Board of Directors, Make-A-Wish Middle Tennessee is one of 60 federated chapters of the Make-A-Wish® Foundation of America, the world’s largest wish-granting organization.

To find a donation site in Rutherford County, please visit americasthrift.com/rutherfordcounty.

About America’s Thrift Stores

America’s Thrift Stores is headquartered in Birmingham, Ala. and is comprised of 24 stores throughout the southeast. Well-known for its variety and selection thanks in large part to local donations, America’s Thrift is proud to partner with local charity partners in each state. Additionally, the company is a huge part of the reduce, reuse, recycle efforts helping to keep nearly 50 million pounds out of local landfills each year. For more information on America’s Thrift Stores, please visit www.americasthrift.com.