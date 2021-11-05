Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) officer Lee Brandon has retired after 32-years of untiring devotion and dedicated service.

Brandon began his career with MPD in June 1989 as a patrol officer. He has worked in various roles during his career, and for the past 20 years, he worked at the Patterson Park Community Center as a member of the department’s Parks Unit.

When asked about his retirement, Brandon replied, “I will miss the people here at the police department the most.”

Brandon was honored Friday, Oct. 29, during a ceremony at the Murfreesboro Police Headquarters.

“We are thankful for Lee and his service to our agency and community for the past three decades,” Chief Michael Bowen said. “We wish him the best in his retirement.”

Brandon spent his entire career in law enforcement at the Murfreesboro Police Department.