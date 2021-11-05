Carbon Culture held its ribbon cutting for its new location in Murfreesboro on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at 1311 Greshampark Drive in Murfreesboro.

Alongside state-of-the-art equipment, you’ll find clean, sleek bathrooms fully serviced with toiletries and towels. Our reception area features workstations and a fully loaded pro shop where you can fulfill all your fitness needs from supplements, pre-prepared meals and snacks to apparel and training gear. Help yourself to a coffee from our complimentary beverage station and relax in the lounge area after that grueling workout.

Carbon Culture Murfreesboro

1311 Greshampark Drive

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

(615) 624-7755

Facebook