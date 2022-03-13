The Major League Fishing Foundation (MLF Foundation), which connects America’s youth to their natural resources and promotes education, conservation and an active lifestyle, will host two events in Smyrna for students of all ages and their families.

The events, held in conjunction with two Phoenix Bass Fishing League tournament weigh-ins, will be held at Fate Sanders Marina, located at 3157 Weakley Lane, in Smyrna, Tennessee, on the shores of Percy Priest Lake on April 23 and May 14 from Noon to 3 p.m. Attendees will hear seminars, learn fishing techniques, fish from the bank and watch the tournament weigh-in at 2 p.m. The event is free and will also include prize drawings for some lucky youth anglers.

The first event, April 23, will feature two musicians who will perform and visit with attendees. Country music artist Laine Hardy, the 2019 winner of American Idol, will be playing hits from his debut album, Here’s to Anyone. Also performing will be artist Gem Ceasar, showcasing his newly released music that is a reflection of his love for hunting and fishing.

The May 14 event will feature YouTube star Señor Bassfishing, an avid bass angler with more than 325,000 YouTube subscribers. Originally from El Salvador, Juan Carlos “Señor Bassfishing” Chacon lives in Atlanta, Georgia and films his popular videos all around North America. His channel provides entertainment and showcases and teaches fishing to a Spanish-speaking audience.

For more information and to register, please visit event links below:

April 23 – https://majorleaguefishing. com/events/2022-04-23-percy- priest-lake/

May 14 – https://majorleaguefishing. com/events/2022-05-14-percy- priest-lake/