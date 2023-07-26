Aggressive Driving Enforcement Wednesday on I-24 in Rutherford County

Aggressive, impaired and distracted drivers will be the focus of an enforcement event on Interstate 24 in Rutherford County from the Davidson to the Coffee County lines on July 26.

Teams of law enforcement officers will patrol from about 2:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on the interstate during “Summertime Blues” operation, according to Rutherford County Sheriff’s Sgt. Sean Vinson.

“The task will be to conduct traffic management and enforcement to gain and maintain physical influence on I-24 in Rutherford County,” Vinson said. “Our purpose is to identify, stop and prevent aggressive driving during the six-hour block of saturation while creating a prolonged deterrent in the county on I-24.”

Officers will concentrate on aggressive driving, speeding, distracted driving, impaired driving, traveling too close and improper lane changes.

Tennessee Highway Patrol will have a helicopter pilot supplying aerial support. THP troopers and Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputies will patrol throughout the county.

Drivers are asked to slow down and move over for stopped officers during the operation.