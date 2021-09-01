Rumors of an active shooter at a local school are incorrect. There was a situation which did not involve any schools.
A neighbor heard shots fired and a scream and called 911 just after 1:30 p.m. today. Officers locked down nearby schools as a precaution as they sorted out the situation.
It was found to be expectant parents making a gender revealing phone call to out of county family members. During the phone call the expectant father stepped outside and fired celebratory rounds into the air and the expectant mother screamed out of excitement of the news of a baby boy.
Officers have cited the father with unlawful discharging of a firearm inside the city limits. The lockdown was quickly lifted at the schools.
