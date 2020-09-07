Ace Frehley, co-founder of KISS, has just released a single from his upcoming covers album.

The former KISS guitarist covers The Beatles with a little help from Rob Zombie guitarist John 5 and it’s not like any other cover you’ve heard.

With John 5’s version of the Paul McCartney guitar shredding and Frehley on vocals, this song is one of the many covers from the new album.

In a release, Ace states, “I just thought about the songs that I used to play in clubs when I was doing other people’s material. I went through my album collection and thought about the songs that influenced me the most. It was fun picking out the songs. It’s a pretty well-rounded record and I think the fans will enjoy it.”

The album titled Origins Vol. 2 will release on September 18. Covers included on the album feature Rolling Stones, Jimi Hendrix, Led Zeppelin and there’s a bonus track with a KISS song. See the complete list below.

1.Good Times Bad Times (Led Zeppelin)

2. Never In My Life (Mountain)

3. Space Truckin’ (Deep Purple)

4. I’m Down (The Beatles)

5. Jumpin’ Jack Flash (The Rolling Stones)

6. Politician (Cream)

7. Lola (The Kinks)

8. 30 Days In The Hole (Humble Pie)

9. Manic Depression (The Jimi Hendrix Experience)

10. Kicks (Paul Revere & the Raiders)

11. We Gotta Get Out Of This Place (The Animals)

12. She (KISS) [Bonus Track]