A. Marshall Hospitality (AMH), the family-owned, Franklin-based hospitality group behind beloved Southern restaurants Puckett’s Gro. & Restaurant, Americana Taphouse, Burger Dandy, Deacon’s New South and Scout’s Pub, invites you to mark your calendars for the first-ever A. Marshall Hospitality Restaurant Week March 14 – 20. As a way to thank their loyal customers and community partners, AMH will host food specials and giveaways across all 10 restaurants throughout Tennessee during the weeklong event.

“Our family started out with a country store in Leiper’s Fork, Tenn., Puckett’s Grocery, and a passion for serving our community through smiling faces and Southern fare,” says AMH Proprietor Andy Marshall. “Nearly 25 years later, we’ve grown our business to include 10 restaurants and over 500 employees, but our customers and community have always remained at the heart of our operation. We are excited to launch an annual restaurant week to celebrate those folks with an invitation to gather around our table with friends and family.”

AMH Restaurant Week will feature the following specials across AMH locations statewide:

Americana Taphouse (94 E Main St., Franklin, Tenn. 37064) Prix-fixe dinner menu for $30

Burger Dandy (94 E Main St., Franklin, Tenn. 37064) Prix-fixe lunch and dinner menus for $15

Deacon’s New South (401 Church St., Nashville, Tenn. 37219) Prix-fixe dinner menu for $65

Puckett’s (Chattanooga, Columbia, Franklin, Murfreesboro, Nashville and Pigeon Forge) Prix-fixe dinner menu for $20

Scout’s Pub (158 Front St. #120, Franklin, Tenn. 37064) Prix-fixe dinner menu for $30



Guests can also take advantage of the Tasty Travels Passport program, which kicks off the first day of AMH Restaurant Week. Available at any AMH restaurant location, or for direct download on the AMH website, will be an official AMH Tasty Travels Passport. Participants who validate their Tasty Travels Passport at five different locations between March 14 – April 15 will be entered for the chance to win a $250, $500 or $1,000 A. Marshall Hospitality gift card. Three winners will be selected on April 30.

Additionally, a portion of proceeds made during AMH Restaurant Week will be donated to local Boys & Girls Clubs. In honor of this longtime community partner and an amazing organization that CEO Andy Marshall grew up in himself, kids from the Boys & Girls Club collaborated with AMH chefs to create a special dessert that will be available to enjoy at the Puckett’s locations. When ordered, all proceeds from the Presley Parfait—made with layers of crushed vanilla wafers, homemade banana pudding, fresh banana slices, peanut butter mousse and whipped cream—will be given back to the Boys & Girls Club.

For more information about AMH Restaurant Week and the AMH family of restaurants, visit www.amarshallhospitality.com.