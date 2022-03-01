Rutherford County Mayor Bill Ketron announced the launch of ‘PlanRutherford,’ an initiative to engage residents and stakeholders in shaping a vision for the county’s future. Rutherford County will host a kick-off event at the Lane Agri-Park Community Center in Murfreesboro on Tuesday, March 1, and additional public meetings will be held throughout the Spring.

“I am excited to hear from local residents and businesses about their ideas for our future,” said Mayor Bill Ketron. “Rutherford is one of the fastest-growing counties in the nation. This important update to our comprehensive plan will position us to address long-term infrastructure needs and other types of growing pains. I know those who call this county home expect a high quality of life.”

The County’s population has increased by nearly 700 new residents per month since 2010 and is projected to exceed half a million people by 2045. Determining where residents will live, work, and go to school is a key component of the countywide comprehensive plan. PlanRutherford offers an all-inclusive approach to preparing for anticipated growth by seeking to understand the needs and desires of residents and the business community. In addition, it provides an opportunity to coordinate infrastructure plans and investments across Rutherford’s municipalities. Input received throughout this process will inform recommendations for land-use policies, economic development strategies, open space priorities, and capital improvements programs aimed at addressing traffic congestion, local school capacity, and other government services and utilities.

The PlanRutherford kick-off event will be held on Tuesday, March 1 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. and include kids’ activities, food trucks, and various information stations for attendees to learn about the county and share their ideas with local leaders. Formal remarks from the mayor will begin at 5:30 p.m.

Four public meetings will be scheduled throughout the county following the kick-off event. Meetings will offer neighbors the opportunity to gather and share their opinions in an informal setting. County staff and elected leadership will be on hand to collect input, discuss ideas, and answer questions. Additionally, residents can provide input via online surveys if they cannot attend the meetings.

The county has partnered with Middle Tennessee’s regional planning and economic development agency, the Greater Nashville Regional Council (GNRC), to help conduct community engagement, analyze emerging trends, and pursue opportunities for state and federal grants to aid in the plan’s implementation. GNRC is co-owned and operated by the municipal and county governments across the mid-State. For more information about the planning effort or upcoming events, visit PlanRutherford.org.

PlanRutherford Kick-Off Event

Tuesday, March 1, 2022

5:00 – 7:30 p.m.

Lane Agri-Park Community Center

315 John Rice Blvd. #101

Murfreesboro, Tennessee

ABOUT PLANRUTHERFORD:

PlanRutherford is an update to the existing comprehensive plan that was developed and adopted by the Rutherford County Planning Commission in 2011. A comprehensive plan is the county government’s policy for managing growth and serves as an important tool to help local and state government, local residents and businesses, and land developers, among others, to work together in building Rutherford’s future. For more information visit PlanRutherford.org.

ABOUT GNRC:

The Greater Nashville Regional Council (GNRC or Regional Council) is a public agency created through the Tennessee Development District Act of 1965 by the TN General Assembly. GNRC is a regional planning and economic development agency whose membership includes city and county governments across 13 counties in Middle Tennessee. The Regional Council administers a variety of state and federal grants programs on behalf of local governments and offers economic and community development services, policy and planning assistance, and aging and disability resources to its member communities. More information is available at GNRC.org.