9 Not-to-Miss Performances at Pilgrimage Festival 2022

Pilgrimage Festival takes place this weekend, September 24 – 26 at Harlindsale Farm, located at 239 Franklin Road in Franklin. The two-day music and arts festival features at least ten hours of music each day with headliners including Chris Stapleton, Elle King, Brandi Carlile, The Avett Brothers, Dawes and many more.

But here are our picks for performances not to miss this year.

Butch Walker

Butch Walker returns to Pilgrimage this year and if you missed his performance last year, don’t hesitate to check it out. He’s a singer/songwriter and producer for high profile artists that includes Katy Perry, Avril Lavigne, and more. But it seems Walker is just as comfortable on stage as he is behind the scenes. Expect a high energy show.

Walker performs at the Americana Triangle on Saturday at 5 pm.

Lake Street Drive

The Nashville-based band has been on the road this summer opening for Brandi Carlie. Performing on Saturday just ahead of Brandi Carlile, this band offers a mix of R&B, jazz, and pop blended to give an unique sound. We think once you hear them, you will become a fan instantly.

Lake Street Drive performs on the Midnight Sun stage on Saturday at 6:20 pm.

Lennon Stella

You may remember Lennon Stella from the show Nashville where she played the part of Maddie Concrad. She would often perform with her sister, Maisy. Now, she’s a solo artist who has been touring North America opening for the Chainsmokers, and Annie-Marie. Her debut album Three Two One was released in 2020.

Stella will perform on the Gold Record stage on Saturday at 5:45 pm.

Tom Mason and the Blue Buccaneers

A constant on the Lil Pilgrim stage throughout the years at the festival. There is a reason this band of pirates always returns and even if you don’t have kids, they will keep you entertained.

Tom Mason performs on the Lil Pilgrims Family Stage on Sunday at 4 pm.

Jon Batiste

The New Orleans native will make his first appearance at Pilgrimage this weekend. Taking home five GRAMMYs earlier this year, several have reported he tells his audience his performances are more than just a concert, it’s a spiritual practice. I have to say this one is on the top of my list to watch this weekend after the headliners.

Batiste will perform on the Gold Record Stage on Saturday at 7:20 pm.

Marty Stuart

The country legend who always appears in a Nudie suit often adorned with rhinestone doesn’t have many local shows. He was once in Johnny Cash’s band before going solo, not only is Stuart one to see but his band are some of the best musicians around.

Stuart will perform at the Midnight Sun stage Sunday at 3:15 pm.

The Brummmies

The alt-rock band from Birmingham formed in 2014 but now called Nashville home. They have performed numerous festivals across the country including Bonnaroo. Their popularity grew when they collaborated with Kacey Musgraves. Expect a disco, groove sound.

The Brummies will perform on the Shady Grove stage Sunday at 4:55 pm.

Better Than Ezra

They’re back! Better Than Ezra will perform again at Pilgrimage and by far always draws one of the biggest crowds throughout the festival. It just so happens that frontman, Kevin Griffin is also one of the producers of the Pilgrimage Festival. Expect a high-energy show and a throwback to all your favorite 90s songs you had on repeat.

Better Than Ezra on the Gold Record Saturday at 4 pm.

Dawes

This will be the band’s third appearance at Pilgrimage Festival this year. Definitely an entertaining band to watch, they released a new album called MISADVENTURES OF DOOMSCROLLER. Hopefully the set will be mixed with some fans favorites and new music.