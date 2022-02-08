It is that time of year, time to get flowers for your special someone. With all the shortages and delivery issues going on in the country, it is important to make your order early this year to make sure your Valentine gets his or her flowers on time. Here are 9 locally owned florists who will be happy to deliver a bouquet, arrangement or live plant that says “I love you!”
1Murfreesboro Flower Shop
1007 Memorial Boulevard
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
https://www.facebook.com/Murfreesboro-Flower-Shoppe
(615) 893-3211
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 am until 5:00 p.m.
Saturday, 8:00 am until 2:00 pm
This long time Murfreesboro favorite has been serving the area for more than 35 years. Family owned, they offer the floral arrangements and gifts, and service that is friendly and prompt for a professional staff that has over 75 years of service in the industry. They are now taking orders for Valentine’s Day. You can order online or in store.
2Hudson’s Flower Shop
307 North Highland
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
https://www.facebook.com/Hudsons-Flower-and-Gift-Shop
(615) 893-5764
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 am until 5:00 pm
Saturday, 8:00 am until noon
For more than 40 years Hudson’s Flowers has been serving Murfreesboro and Rutherford County. It is located near downtown Murfreesboro in what was once a residence. They take orders online or in store.
3Flowers N’ More
113 Vine Street
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
https://www.facebook.com/flowersnmore2007
(615) 904-8828
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:30 am until 5:30 pm
Saturday, 8:30 am until 12:30 pm
Locally owned and operated, they specialize in contemporary and traditional arrangements, high-style floral arrangements, gourmet fruit baskets, plants and European gardens. Be sure to check their Facebook page for any Valentine’s discounts near the end of January. Last year they offered 10% off for early ordering.
4Enchanted Flower Shop
505 Cason Lane, Suite A
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
https://www.facebook.com/theenchantedflowergirl/
(615) 962-7610
Hours: Tuesday through Friday, 9:00 am until 5:00 pm
Owner Susan Thompson, also known as “The Enchanted Flower Girl,” started her business in 2016 because she has a great passion for creating beautiful flower arrangements. She comes from a very creative family of artists, decorators, builders and florists. She is offering a singing Cinderella to deliver Valentine flowers this year complete with singing of “This is Love” to the recipient.
5RION’s Flowers, Coffee and Gifts
117 South Academy Street
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
https://www.facebook.com/RionFlowersAndGifts/
(615) 893-7134
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:30 am until 5:30 pm
Saturday, 8:00 am until 12:00 pm
Flowers are the perfect way to say, “I love you!” They can showcase those feelings in flowers for that special Valentine. Trust their expert designers to create something truly romantic and lovely. Order online or stop by for a chat and a cup of their coffee.
6Veda’s Flowers and Gifts
27 South Public Square
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
https://www.facebook.com/vedasflowers
(615) 396-8344
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 am until 4:30 pm
Sunday, 8:00 am until 1:00 pm
Nestled in the corner of Murfreesboro’s historic Town Square, Veda’s Flowers and Gifts was Founded by Pat, the third child of Veda Francis Conner’s seven. It is shop is a family affair. Pat and her daughters, Rhonda and Kim, offer custom flower arrangements utilizing the gifted talents of 20 years of experience. They have a fresh supply of flowers and gift to make any Valentine happy.
7Tom’s Florist
11471 Old Nashville Highway
Smyrna, Tennessee
https://www.facebook.com/oldnashvillehwy/
(615) 459-4747
Hours: Monday until Friday, 8:00 am until 4:30 pm
Saturday, 8:00 am until noon
We all love roses! Not all roses are made equal, but they have some of the loveliest. Treat a loved one to a dozen roses for Valentine’s Day. Come visit their little shop in the Food Lion Shopping Centre off Old Nashville Highway in Smyrna. They deliver bouquets, bountiful baskets, luscious plants, and they can also add on gift cards, teddy bears and chocolates.
8Accents with Love
173 North Lowry Street
Smyrna, Tennessee
https://www.facebook.com/accentswithlove/
(615) 223-6147
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 am until 4:30 pm
Sunday, 8:00 am until 1:00 pm
Accents with Love has been proudly serving Smyrna with over 50 years. It is family owned and operated. They are committed to offering only the finest floral arrangements and gifts, backed by service that is friendly and prompt. Their professional staff is dedicated to making our customer’s experience a pleasant one.
9The Flower Pot 2
Smyrna, Tennessee
https://www.facebook.com/SmyrnaFlowerPot/
(629) 201-3933
Hours: Monday until Friday, 8:00 am until 4:00 pm
Saturday, 10:00 am until 2:00 pm
This full-service florist provides flowers for all occasions, gift baskets, and more. It is run out of the owner’s home, but pictures of the beautiful arrangements offered can be found on their Facebook page. Any paid pre-orders before January 30 for Valentine’s Day will receive free chocolates. And every pre-order with payment will get their name put into a drawing for a free gift to be added to their Valentine’s order.