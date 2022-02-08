7 Tom’s Florist

11471 Old Nashville Highway

Smyrna, Tennessee

https://www.facebook.com/oldnashvillehwy/

(615) 459-4747

Hours: Monday until Friday, 8:00 am until 4:30 pm

Saturday, 8:00 am until noon

We all love roses! Not all roses are made equal, but they have some of the loveliest. Treat a loved one to a dozen roses for Valentine’s Day. Come visit their little shop in the Food Lion Shopping Centre off Old Nashville Highway in Smyrna. They deliver bouquets, bountiful baskets, luscious plants, and they can also add on gift cards, teddy bears and chocolates.