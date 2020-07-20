More than 800 students received diplomas and will be recognized as Harding University graduates during a virtual ceremony on August 15, 2020.

Graduates include students from the College of Allied Health, College of Arts and Humanities, College of Bible and Ministry, Paul R. Carter College of Business Administration, Cannon-Clary College of Education, Carr College of Nursing, College of Pharmacy, College of Sciences, and the Honors College.

Tatum Watson of Murfreesboro (37129) received a Bachelor of Arts in communication sciences and disorders.

Shannon Beaty of Smyrna (37167) received a Bachelor of Science in exercise science.

Morgan Parks of Smyrna (37167) received a Bachelor of Science in athletic training.

Rebekah Neal of Christiana (37037) received a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice.

Heath Creel of Murfreesboro (37128) received a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance.

Deven Richardson of Murfreesboro (37128) received a Bachelor of Arts in media production.

Burton Beeson of Smyrna (37167) received a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice.

Samuel Young of Smyrna (37167) received a Bachelor of Arts in computer science.

Isaac Young of Smyrna (37167) received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing.

