Murfreesboro Road Construction Projects for July 20 through July 25

Right Turn Lane Improvement Work (Robert Rose Dr at Thompson Ln)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 9:00 am to 3:00 pm: Contractor for the City of Murfreesboro will be making right turn lane improvements on Robert Rose Dr at Thompson Ln. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Right Turn Lane Improvement Work (Robert Rose Dr at Thompson Ln)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 9:00 am to 3:00 pm: Contractor for the City of Murfreesboro will be making right turn lane improvements on Robert Rose Dr at Thompson Ln. On Monday, July 20, the westbound approach of Robert Rose Dr will be closed at Thompson Ln and will remain closed until Sunday, July 26 for underground utility installation work. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Underground Utility Installation Work (Sulphur Springs Rd at Northfield Blvd)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Saturday, 8:30 am to 4:00 pm: Contractor for a private development will be performing underground utility work on Sulphur Springs Rd at Northfield Blvd. Sulphur Spring Rd will be closed to through traffic at Northfield Bvld. Traffic will be detoured onto First Pl. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Sanitary Sewer Installation Work (Pointer Pl between Florence Rd and Bridgemore Blvd)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:00 pm: Contractor for a private development (Shelton Crossing) will be performing sanitary sewer installation work on Pointer Pl between Florence Rd and Bridgemore Blvd. There will be lane closures and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Traffic Signal Installation and Signal Pole Painting Work

1) Memorial Blvd & Kings Ridge Dr

2) Memorial Blvd and Eleanor Dr

3) Downtown Traffic signals (Painting work)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Thursday, Night time work: 8:30 pm to 5:00 pm: City Traffic Signal contractor will be installing traffic signal loops on Memorial Blvd and painting work in the downtown area. There will be lane closures and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Annual City Street Paving Projects

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM: City contractor will be milling, installing stamped concrete and drainage work at the following streets:

1. Medical Center Pkwy at Robert Rose Dr (sidewalk installation work)

2. Regency Park Dr between Haynes Dr and Kings Ridge Dr

3. SE Broad St near Elam Rd (road repair work)

4. Poplar Ave (grading and drainage work)

Expect lane shifts and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

TDOT Resurfacing Projects

I-24 SMART Corridor

• Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be intermittent lane closure between MM 55-80 for barrier rail relocation.

The construction of pedestrian facilities on SR 10 Memorial Blvd from DeJarnette Ln to Thompson Ln in Murfreesboro

• Daily, 8:00AM-3:30PM, There will be a right lane closure in both direction to excavate and install sidewalk. One to two lanes will remain open at all times.

• Nightly, 8:00PM-5:00AM, There will be alternating lane closures at DeJarnette Ln for curb ramp island construction.

SR 99 (New Salem Hwy) resurfacing from Cason Lane to I-24

• Daily, 9AM-4PM, There will be intermittent lane closure in both directions between the intersection of Warrior Dr and the intersection of Cason Ln on SR 99 for utility and construction work. One lane will remain open at all times.

Overhead Sign Replacement on I-24

• Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be alternating lane closures in both direction at MM 80 (New Salem Hwy) pour median footer.