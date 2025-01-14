60th Annual Tennessee Conservation Awards Accepting Nominations

Tennessee Wildlife Federation is excited to announce that nominations are now open for its 60th Annual Conservation Achievement Awards. This longstanding tradition recognizes individuals and organizations dedicated to conserving and improving Tennessee’s diverse natural resources.

Do you know someone who:

● Educates people about wildlife and the outdoors?

● Works in conservation, forestry, or wildlife management?

● Brings communities together to enhance outdoor spaces?

● Has restored native habitat on their land?

Nominate the conservationists in your community for a Conservation Achievement Award!

Nominations are accepted in nearly 20 categories, including Conservation Educator, Wildlife Conservationist, and Conservation Organization. Details about each category and the nomination form can be found at tnwf.org/CAA. Nominations close Feb. 28 at 11:59 p.m. CT.

“Every year, these awards spotlight the incredible work being done by individuals and organizations across Tennessee to conserve our natural resources. It is an honor to celebrate their contributions to our state’s wildlife and outdoor spaces,” said Kendall McCarter, chief development officer of Tennessee Wildlife Federation.

Awards will be presented at the Conservation Achievement Awards luncheon in Nashville this May, and winners will be announced across the Federation’s digital platforms.

Help us recognize Tennessee’s community conservation heroes. Submit your nomination today at tnwf.org/CAA.

