City of Murfreesboro Enhances Public Records Requests eExperience

The City of Murfreesboro is improving transparency by making public records easily accessible. Requestors of public records will now have the option of submitting Public Records Requests through an online form. While other methods for submitting requests are still available, the City of Murfreesboro is excited to be able to offer a more convenient option.

To submit a request, the online request form is available at: https://murfreesborotn.justfoia.com/publicportal/home/newrequest

“The City of Murfreesboro chose JustFOIA to help streamline the citizens’ public records request process and improve efficiencies,” stated Murfreesboro City Clerk Melanie Joy Peterson. “By implementing this solution, we can better manage records requests, respond promptly and efficiently to requests and improve the customer experience.”

“JustFOIA is ecstatic to work with the City of Murfreesboro and empower them to implement a solution to this often challenging process. It’s impressive to see the impact that JustFOIA makes on their staff and the citizens they serve,” said Donny Barstow, President & CEO.

For City News online, visit www.Murfreesborotn.gov.

