Since the 1950s, Murfreesboro has had business and government leaders who have stayed aware of what needs to be done as far as economic development to be a vibrant community, while also listening to what the community wants to keep the quality of life that makes Murfreesboro and Rutherford County a great place to live. They have obviously been doing something right, as Murfreesboro was ranked as the number one “Boom Town” in the United States in 2021 according to Smart Asset.

In the last 10 years, Murfreesboro has grown by 30% according to the most recent census data. Aware that growth hasn’t really slowed down in the last 30 years, Murfreesboro leaders know more is coming and are aiming to keep it planned. Part of the plans for this growth comes from studies done a few years ago about what to do with development in the downtown area, but they have also made a point of staying on top of elements as diverse as healthcare requirements, shopping, and sports and entertainment facilities as Murfreesboro continues to be a regional hub for these three elements.

Here are six developments that will hit the ground in 2022 and have a big impact on Murfreesboro in the near future: