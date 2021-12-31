Savannah Loraine Latham, age 19, passed away December 24, 2021. She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County. Savannah played basketball and volleyball for Riverdale and is a student at Motlow College.

Savannah was preceded in death by her, grandparents, Oscar Lathom and Beverly Cantrell. She is survived by her father, Clint Latham and mother, Rayna Latham; brother, Jackson Latham; sister, Justine Cantrell; and grandparents, Mary Jane and Sylvester Skierkowski.

Visitation for Savannah will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Friday, December 31, 2021 and 9:00-11:00 AM, Saturday, January 1, 2022 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, January 1, 2022 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Cory Bradsford officiating. Burial will follow in Robinson Ridge Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Clint Latham, Jackson Latham, Austin Fann, Bill Fann, Monty Miller, Cameron Worley, David Robinson, Skylar Smith, Owen Beasley, Michel Schadt and Joseph King. Honorary pallbearer will be Sylvester Skierkowski.