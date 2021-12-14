MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – A prominent national sports and entertainment facility development company announced it has selected Murfreesboro, Tenn., (Rutherford County) as the next site for its $350 million, 260-plus acre, multi-use family sports, and entertainment complex that will feature state-of-the-art indoor and outdoor athletic facilities for numerous recreational and professional sports. The Legacy Sports Tennessee facility will also feature a 6,000-seat arena, an outdoor amphitheater to host special events, a performance fitness and wellness center, multi-use gaming and arcade facility, an e-sports gaming center, as well as multiple entertainment and retail options that will include concerts, shopping, restaurants and more.

The proposed site is adjacent to I-840 and runs along N.W. Broad Street or Nashville Highway, with tentative plans to break ground in the second half of 2022, with a potential 2024 grand opening.

“We have had productive conversations throughout this process with City Mayor Shane McFarland and County Mayor William “Bill” Ketron and we are excited to partner together and move forward to bring Legacy Sports Tennessee to the City of Murfreesboro,” said Chad Miller, CEO of Legacy Sports USA. “After visiting numerous locations across Middle Tennessee during the last 12 months, Legacy Sports Tennessee found a home in Rutherford County, The Sports Capital of Tennessee. Murfreesboro was always the ideal location, with visionary leadership and growth in Middle Tennessee. This project would not be happening without the cooperation of the Hord Family, who have owned this property for several generations, and their representatives Jeff Davis and Robert Mifflin at Parks Realty in Murfreesboro. As well as Jeff Reed and Brick Murfree. Legacy Sports Tennessee will honor the Hord Family and share its legacy for generations to come.”

Miller and Legacy Sports USA are the developers of Bell Bank Park in Mesa (Phoenix), Ariz., a 320-acre, multi-use family sports and entertainment complex set to open in January of 2022.

Legacy Sports Tennessee will serve as a sports and entertainment destination for not only those in Middle Tennessee; it will attract visitors from throughout the entire country. The park is projected to host more than three million visitors annually to Middle Tennessee and generate tens of millions of dollars in economic impact back to the local community, with an estimated hundreds of millions of dollars expected to be spent throughout the state of Tennessee each year.

“We will complete a full economic impact plan to state and local officials once we have finalized all elements of the project, but based on our numbers for Bell Bank Park, we are confident that this will be a huge economic boost to Rutherford County and the State of Tennessee,” Miller said.

Legacy Sports Tennessee will be one of the largest multi-purpose sports and entertainment complexes in North America, just behind Bell Bank Park. The goal is to provide athletic competition and entertainment to facilitate physical and mental wellness. Upon its proposed opening in 2024, Legacy Sports Tennessee will also feature a multi-purpose ice arena and an outdoor great lawn for concerts and events. The broad range of sports that will be hosted at Legacy Sports Tennessee will include baseball, basketball, cheer, dance, esports, family fitness, football, futsal, gymnastics, hockey, lacrosse, obstacle course racing, pickleball, recreational sports, soccer, softball, volleyball and youth camps.

“As a mayor enthusiastic about youth sports and active adulthood, I could not be more excited to welcome Legacy Sports Tennessee to the City of Murfreesboro, a community steeped in sports and athletic facilities for all ages and abilities,” said Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland. “We are delighted that Legacy Sports Tennessee has committed to this substantial investment in our city with an enterprising vision, family-oriented philosophy, and entertaining activities for all.”

Legacy Sports Tennessee will be somewhat similar to the Bell Bank Park model in Mesa that features a 3,000 seat outdoor stadium, eSports arena, indoor arena, (35) soccer/lacrosse/football fields, (57) indoor volleyball courts, (8) baseball and softball fields, (20) basketball courts, (41) pickleball courts, (12) beach volleyball courts, an Obstacle Course Racing Park, (22) futsal courts, a Gymnastics Center, Dance Studio, Cheer Center, Sports Performance Center, Family Fitness Center, Wellness Center, Kids Play Center, 2.7 acre Great Lawn for concerts and events, 17,000 square foot Sports Restaurant and Bar and so much more. With numerous playing fields, Bell Bank Park serves as a central hub for professional, club, and recreation competition at various levels of expertise and proficiency. The park is geared toward both high-energy entertainment and sports. Bell Bank Park also expands beyond sports by creating festivals, signature experiences, and live concerts that feature national touring acts. For more information, visit www.BellBankPark.com.

Legacy Sports USA is the organization behind Bell Bank Park, the vision of Randy J. Miller, Chairman of Legacy Sports USA, Chad J. Miller, CEO of Legacy Sports USA, and Olympic gold medalist Dan O’Brien, Director of Performance Training at Bell Bank Park. Legacy Sports USA is dedicated to hosting premier tournaments and events for youth sports and offering opportunities for athletes of all ages and at all levels to develop skills and enjoy training and competition. For more information visit www.LegacySportsUSA.com.