Penny Branham, age 63, passed away on December 12, 2021.

She was born in Ocala, FL, and a resident of Rutherford County.

Penny was preceded in death by her father, Robert Kyzer.

She is survived by her mother, Martha Cooper Kyzer; husband, Terry Brenham; sons, Joshua Branham, Daniel Branham; daughter, Faith Neal, and husband, Shawn; brother, Klay Kyzer; sister, Cindy Yarbrough; and grandchildren, Hanison Branham and Silas Neal.

Visitation with the family will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Graveside service will be 12:00 PM, Friday, December 17, 2021 at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Friends and family will serve as pallbearers.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.