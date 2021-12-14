Dennis Robert Cole, age 66 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Sunday, December 12, 2021.

Born in Orlando, FL, he was the son of the late Robert Marvin Cole, Jr., and Lorene Wilson Cole.

Dennis was also preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Weaver.

Dennis is survived by his wife of 46 years, Theresa Emory Cole; sons, Jason Cole and his wife Jenna of Murfreesboro, TN, Ryan Cole and his wife Mariela of San Francisco, CA, and Patrick Cole and his wife Lindsay of Murfreesboro, TN; two grandchildren, Emily and Gavin Cole of Murfreesboro, TN; two step-grandchildren, Trey and Abby Willis of Murfreesboro, TN.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM Thursday, December 16, 2021, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 AM following the visitation with Father John Sims Baker officiating. Nephews will serve as pallbearers. Interment will be held at a later date at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

Dennis was a faithful member of St. Rose Catholic Church and was retired from Sysco Corp.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in memory of Dennis.

An online guestbook for the Cole family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

