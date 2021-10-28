Ascension Saint Thomas leadership and other notable Murfreesboro community members were among those in attendance at today’s groundbreaking ceremony for Ascension Saint Thomas Westlawn Hospital.

As Tennessee’s first neighborhood hospital, this highly anticipated satellite of Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital has been thoughtfully designed to maximize convenience and accessibility by bringing a new option for high-quality care to the market. The facility is located at Veterans Parkway and Shores Road near the Westlawn community. The hospital will include eight private inpatient medical beds and an emergency department with eight treatment rooms that will be staffed by the same ER physician group as other Ascension Saint Thomas hospitals. In addition, the hospital will have advanced diagnostic imaging, pharmacy, laboratory with outpatient services on the second floor.

Event speakers included Tim Adams, president and chief executive officer of Ascension Saint Thomas, and Gordon Ferguson, president and chief executive officer of Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital. Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce representative Paul Latture also spoke about the investments in healthcare services that Ascension Saint Thomas has made over the years and their importance to economic development.

“By building a neighborhood hospital in the Westlawn area, we’ll be able to further invest in the community we have been privileged to serve for decades,” Ferguson said. “We are pleased that this project was approved by the Tennessee Health Services Development Agency as the ‘right-sized hospital’ for this area.”

Project completion is expected in Winter 2022.