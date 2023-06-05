6 Live Shows this Week- June 5, 2023

1 CMA Fest 2023

Thursday, June 8 – Sunday, June 11

There will be hours of free music in downtown Nashville this week at CMA Fest. Beginning on Thursday, free stages will be set up at the Hard Rock Cafe, Walk of Fame, Riverfront Park and next to Ascend Amphitheater.

