$50,000 Reward Offered for Info in Monday Night’s Shooting of Nashville Medical School Student

From Metro Police February 2, 2023

Private donors who wish to remain anonymous today posted a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and indictment of those responsible for attacking and shooting a 26-year-old Nashville woman as she walked on Esteswood Drive at Trimble Road late Monday night.

The victim, who was to return soon to LSU for her final months of medical school, was randomly attacked by two males who got out of a dark sedan, possibly a Dodge Avenger, with the passenger rear window covered. The victim screamed and fought back. She was then shot as the assailants ran back to the car and drove off. The victim remains hospitalized as she recovers from gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information on the persons responsible for this crime is asked to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

The victim’s family today provided the following statement to share with the Nashville community:

“We’d like to thank our friends, family, neighbors and the entire Nashville community for the outpouring of support after the brutal attack and shooting of our daughter in her own neighborhood. The generosity and caring of the Nashville community is something special to behold. We also want to thank the Metro Nashville Police Department, the emergency first responders and the medical team at Vanderbilt Hospital without whose heroic efforts our daughter may not have survived.

We are deeply saddened and angered by this senseless attack on our daughter and our community. Our daughter is an intelligent, caring and thoughtful young woman. She has dreamed of becoming a doctor since she was very young, and is currently in her last few months of medical school at LSU before graduating and starting her residency in pediatrics. She is an honor roll graduate of The Harpeth Hall School, a cum laude graduate from Fordham University in New York, and is looking forward to a medical career helping children where she plans to specialize in pediatric infectious disease.

While our daughter’s injuries will take time to heal, this vicious attack will not stop her. Many of you have seen the video of her attack which sickens us, but you see her fighting spirt, and she will go on to share her love of medicine and love of helping children with the world. We sincerely hope her attackers are caught and brought to justice, and we again thank everyone for their support”.