Pritchett Drive Shooting Victim Dies in Hospital, Victim Identified

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (February 2, 2023) – The victim of the Pritchett Dr. shooting has died. Investigators believe he was the victim of a robbery attempt Wednesday night.

Murfreesboro Police Department officers responded to the 2900 block of Pritchett Dr. at 5:55 p.m. for a shooting. When officers arrived, they found 20-year-old Kendall Storay in the passenger seat of a black Infinity Sedan with a gunshot wound.

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department firefighters and Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services (RCEMS) paramedics began life-saving medical care on the scene. RCEMS personnel took Storay to Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital, where he died.

The preliminary investigation shows the driver of the Infinity and Storay met two males on Pritchett Drive. The two males entered the vehicle, pulled out a gun, and attempted to rob Storay and the driver. After shooting Storay, the two suspects ran from the scene. The search for the shooter continues.

Investigators say this is an isolated incident and there is no immediate danger to residents in the neighborhood.

The fatal shooting remains under investigation by Criminal Investigations Division homicide detectives.

If you have any helpful information about this incident, contact Detective Richard Presley at 629-201-5615 or email 0363@murfreesborotn.gov. You can also report tips anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 615-893-STOP (7867) or on the P3 Intel Mobile App.

MORE CRIME