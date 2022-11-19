4 Places to Get a Photo Taken with Santa

1 Stones River Town Centre

November 19 and December 10, 2022

1720 Old Fort Parkway

Murfreesboro, Tennessee

(615) 896-4486

Website:https://www.shopstonesriver.com/events/

FREE

Saturday, November 19, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

A visit with Santa is a special time for children. Bring your family and friends to celebrate this special time of the year with Stones River Mall and enjoy great music with a fantastic DJ, a magic show, face painting, balloon art, giveaways, and, of course, FREE photos with Santa Claus! The first 100 kids to register at the event will receive a goody bag.

Saturday, December 10, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

They continue to celebrate the Holiday Season with another event for children. There will be a magical story time, great music with a fun DJ, face painting, balloon twisters, giveaways, arts and craft activities, and more FREE photos with Santa Claus. The first 100 kids to register during the event will receive a goody bag.