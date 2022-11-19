4 Places to Get a Photo Taken with Santa

Here are a few opportunities to get your child’s photo taken with Santa Claus this holiday season– before he needs back to the North Pole to deliver gifts.
1Stones River Town Centre
November 19 and December 10, 2022
1720 Old Fort Parkway
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
(615) 896-4486
Website:https://www.shopstonesriver.com/events/
FREE
Saturday, November 19, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
A visit with Santa is a special time for children. Bring your family and friends to celebrate this special time of the year with Stones River Mall and enjoy great music with a fantastic DJ, a magic show, face painting, balloon art, giveaways, and, of course, FREE photos with Santa Claus! The first 100 kids to register at the event will receive a goody bag.
Saturday, December 10, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
They continue to celebrate the Holiday Season with another event for children. There will be a magical story time, great music with a fun DJ, face painting, balloon twisters, giveaways, arts and craft activities, and more FREE photos with Santa Claus. The first 100 kids to register during the event will receive a goody bag.
2Rutherford County Courthouse
December 3, 10 and 17, 2022
5 Public Square
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
(615) 898-7831
Website: https://rutherfordcountytn.gov/courthouse
Time: Sunday, 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.
FREE
Come downtown and get your family’s picture with Santa and Mrs. Claus in the historic Rutherford County courthouse. Visit with Santa and then do some shopping around downtown with locally owned small businesses for the holidays!
3Breakfast with Santa
December 3, 2022
The Grand Hall
1630 South Church Street, Suite 107
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
Information
Time: 9:00 p.m. until 11:00 a.m.
FREE
Come enjoy a family breakfast, photo with Santa and lots of fun with Santa’s helpers! Sponsor Elam Real Estate simply asks that in the spirit of the season, those who come support Stepping Stones Safe Haven, Inc. women and children’s shelter by bringing baby wipes, toilet paper, paper towels, disinfectant spray and/or Kleenex.
4Hotcakes and Holly Pancake Breakfast
Rotary Club of Murfreesboro
December 3, 2021
Middle Tennessee Christian School
100 East MTCS Road
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
Saturday, 8:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.
Cost: $15
Paid Reservation Required
The Rotary Club of Murfreesboro’s Breakfast with Santa is back!!Come make memories with great food, musical entertainment and Santa will be visiting for photo ops.