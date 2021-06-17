Spend a summer evening outside under the stars watching a movie with the family. We’ve put together a list of local places where you can catch a movie for free all outside.

1Pinkerton Park

405 Murfreesboro Road, Franklin

Bring a chair or pack a blanket and come to Pinkerton Park for an evening movie! This free summer movie series will begin at 8pm or at sunset. Concessions items will be available for purchase.

Schedule

June 18 – “Frozen II”

July 16 – “An American Tail: Fievel Goes West”

2Movies Under the Stars Murfreesboro

Monday-Barfield Crescent Park, 697 Veterans Parkway, Murfreesboro

Thursday- Richard Siegel Neighborhood Park, 515 Cherry Lane Drive, Murfreesboro

Friday- Cason Trailhead, 1100 Cason Trail, Murfreesboro

Saturday- Fountains at Gateway, 1500  Medical Center Parkway, Murfreesboro

City of Murfreesboro is offering movies in the park at different location this summer.

Schedule 

June 7 – ” Trolls World Tour”

June 14- “Uglydolls”

June 21- “The War with Grandpa”

June 28 – “Wonder Park”

July 5 – “Abominable”

July 12- “Onward”

July 19- “The Croods”

July 26- “The Secret Garden”

3Nashville Scene Movies in the Park

Elmington Park, 3531 West End Avenue, Nashville

Nashville Scene’s 27th Annual Movies in the Park returns to Elmington Park for the “best free event of the summer.” In partnership with Metropolitan Boards of Parks and Recreation and the Nashville Film Festival, this fun-filled free event takes place every Thursday evening in June  at 5 pm and is recognized as one of the city’s best annual events.

Schedule

June 3-  “Frozen 2

June 10 -“Little Women 2019

June 17- “Thor: Ragnarok”

June 24 – “9 to 5″

