Doris Larue Diffenderfer

Doris Larue Diffendefer born January 15, 1929 passed away June 14, 2021 at Park View Meadows Assisted Living in Murfreesboro, TN. She was preceded in death by her sister, June Stolpe, brothers Bruce and Douglas Freese and daughter Sharon Sencindiver.

She is survived by her devoted husband, Oliver Diffenderfer. She married Oliver Diffenderfer in May of 1947. He was by her side on that day and until her last day. She was the steadfast matriarch to 5 children, 12 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.

She made many friends in her travels through Pottstown, PA to Clermont, FL. Oliver and Doris made even more memories traveling through the USA visiting all her Diffenderfer offspring. There will be a small gathering in her tribute to be announced at a later date. It will be live-streamed on her FaceBook page.

www.woodfinchapel.com


Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here