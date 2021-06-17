Doris Larue Diffendefer born January 15, 1929 passed away June 14, 2021 at Park View Meadows Assisted Living in Murfreesboro, TN. She was preceded in death by her sister, June Stolpe, brothers Bruce and Douglas Freese and daughter Sharon Sencindiver.

She is survived by her devoted husband, Oliver Diffenderfer. She married Oliver Diffenderfer in May of 1947. He was by her side on that day and until her last day. She was the steadfast matriarch to 5 children, 12 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.

She made many friends in her travels through Pottstown, PA to Clermont, FL. Oliver and Doris made even more memories traveling through the USA visiting all her Diffenderfer offspring. There will be a small gathering in her tribute to be announced at a later date. It will be live-streamed on her FaceBook page.

