SMYRNA, Tennessee— Smyrna Police Department (SPD) has issued an endangered child alert for Nichelle Omega.

SPD personnel were dispatched to the 400 block of Enon Springs Road West at 5:35pm today, June 16, 2021. The infant’s biological mother, Nyx Omega, was engaged in a visit with the infant at the Smyrna Public Library. Ms. Omega exited the building with the infant, hurried to a nearby parking lot, and left the area. She was driving a 2008 silver Toyota Scion, license DGK392, with a mattress tied to the top.

Nichelle Omega was wearing a red and white polka dot shirt, white shorts, and white socks. Ms. Omega was wearing a black fedora hat, black shirt, and black shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Smyrna Police Department, 615-459-6644, or your local law enforcement agency.