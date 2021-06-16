Nichelle Omega (infant) and Nyx Omega (mother)

SMYRNA, Tennessee— Smyrna Police Department (SPD) has issued an endangered child alert for Nichelle Omega.

SPD personnel were dispatched to the 400 block of Enon Springs Road West at 5:35pm today, June 16, 2021. The infant’s biological mother, Nyx Omega, was engaged in a visit with the infant at the Smyrna Public Library. Ms. Omega exited the building with the infant, hurried to a nearby parking lot, and left the area. She was driving a 2008 silver Toyota Scion, license DGK392, with a mattress tied to the top.

Nichelle Omega was wearing a red and white polka dot shirt, white shorts, and white socks. Ms. Omega was wearing a black fedora hat, black shirt, and black shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Smyrna Police Department, 615-459-6644, or your local law enforcement agency.


