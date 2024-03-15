2024 St. Patrick’s Day Weekend Weather – Prepare For Freeze

We will dry out this evening, and temperatures will be pleasant Saturday. St. Patrick’s Day forecast is dry but turning cooler. This weekend will be a good time to prepare any flower beds or vegetable beds you may have got a jump on for a freeze on Monday night/Tuesday morning. The good news is this is the last one forecast for awhile. Beyond that we look mostly mild and dry until next weekend.

Today

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 8am and 4pm. Cloudy, with a high near 69. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.