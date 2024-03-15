This Tennessee Town will Celebrate Two Classic Sitcoms

This spring, the City of Granville, Tennessee, will celebrate two classic sitcoms with a festival.

On April 11-13, the festival is called Mayberry-I Love Lucy. The event will “reminisce about the best moments of your favorite episodes as the family members, tribute artists and actors entertain you.” Find all the details here.

Here’s what you can expect.

Meet family members of the actors- Dixie Griffith, daughter of Andy Griffith, and Karen Knotts, daughter of Don Knotts will be on hand.

Children who performed on both shows will make an appearance.

A Lucy look-a-like contest will be held.

Tribute artists who are nationally recognized and perform all around the U.S. will join us to entertain you:

James Dodson as Andy Griffith

Dixie Griffith and Michelle Bryson as the Fun Girls

Terry Varvel as Barney

Allan Newsome as Floyd the Barber

Kenneth Junkin as Otis

Christie McClendon as Charlene

Bo Pierce as Briscoe

Joy Dodson as Nurse Mary

Chris Bauman as Gomer

Tim Pettigrew as Goober

Mike Haviland as Sgt. Carter

Eric Lowry as Mayberry Mayor Pike

One Way Out Band as the Darlings

Carrie and Jeff Ketterman as Luci and Desi