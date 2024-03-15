This Tennessee Town will Celebrate Two Classic Sitcoms

This spring, the City of Granville, Tennessee, will celebrate two classic sitcoms with a festival.
On April 11-13, the festival is called Mayberry-I Love Lucy. The event will “reminisce about the best moments of your favorite episodes as the family members, tribute artists and actors entertain you.” Find all the details here.
Here’s what you can expect.
- Meet family members of the actors- Dixie Griffith, daughter of Andy Griffith, and Karen Knotts, daughter of Don Knotts will be on hand.
- Children who performed on both shows will make an appearance.
- A Lucy look-a-like contest will be held.
Tribute artists who are nationally recognized and perform all around the U.S. will join us to entertain you:
James Dodson as Andy Griffith
Dixie Griffith and Michelle Bryson as the Fun Girls
Terry Varvel as Barney
Allan Newsome as Floyd the Barber
Kenneth Junkin as Otis
Christie McClendon as Charlene
Bo Pierce as Briscoe
Joy Dodson as Nurse Mary
Chris Bauman as Gomer
Tim Pettigrew as Goober
Mike Haviland as Sgt. Carter
Eric Lowry as Mayberry Mayor Pike
One Way Out Band as the Darlings
- Carrie and Jeff Ketterman as Luci and Desi