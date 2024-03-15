Missing Williamson County Woman Last Seen in February

A #TNSilverAlert has been issued on behalf of the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office for 64-year-old Carol Wheat.

She was last seen in Nolensville around February 23rd. There is no known clothing description.

Carol is 5’3″, weighs 118 lbs and has blonde hair and blue eyes. She has a medical condition that may impair her ability to return safely without assistance.

Carol may be traveling in a 2019 red Mitsubishi Outlander with Michigan tag CAW13WF.

Know where she may be? Please call Williamson Co SO at 615-790-5550, or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.