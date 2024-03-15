OBITUARY: James L. Gammon

James L. Gammon, age 73, passed away on March 13, 2024 at American House Nursing Home.

He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and served in the United States Air Force. He was the previous owner of Signs Now in Smyrna.

James was preceded in death by his parents, Sherman Otto Gammon, Jr and Laura Webb Gammon.

He is survived by his wife, Judi Boucher Gammon; God-Son, Jake Morgan; brother, Garry (Tina) Gammon; sister, Myra Robertson; nephews, Michael Gammon and Jeremy Scott Robertson; and niece Kristi Covington.

No service is planned at this time.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

