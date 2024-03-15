OBITUARY: Analilia Reyes Pineda

Analilia Reyes Pineda, age 68 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2024.

A native of Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz, Mexico, she was the daughter of the late Amadeo Reyes and Lina Pineda Calderas.

Analilia is survived by her husband Servando Salomon; son, Arturo Salomon of Murfreesboro, TN; and a brother, Jamie Borbonio Pineda of Mexico.

A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2024, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church with Father Alejandro Avelino officiating. A visitation will follow the funeral mass from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.

Analilia attended St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church and was a loving wife, mother, sister, and friend.

An online guestbook for the family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com. Woodfin Memorial Chapel. (615) 893-5151.

