Monday, September 19, 2022
2022 Tennessee College Football Scores – Week Three

Austin Timberlake
By Austin Timberlake
Week three is finished and here are the scores from all the local Tennessee college football teams.

Austin Peay (3-1)- 28

Alabama A&M (0-3)- 3

 

Pikeville (2-0)- 47

Cumberland (2-1)- 37

 

Vanderbilt (3-1)- 38

Northern Illinois (1-2)- 28

 

Boise State (2-1)- 30

UT Martin (1-2)- 7

 

Chattanooga (3-0)- 41

North Alabama (1-2)- 14

 

#15 Tennessee (3-0)- 63

Akron (1-2)- 6

 

Memphis (2-1)- 44

Arkansas State (1-2)- 32

 

MTSU (2-1)- 49

TSU (0-3)- 6

 

Samford (2-1)- 33

Tennessee Tech (1-2)- 28

 

Furman (2-1)- 27

ETSU (1-2)- 14

