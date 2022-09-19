2022 Tennessee College Football Scores – Week Three

Week three is finished and here are the scores from all the local Tennessee college football teams.
Austin Peay (3-1)- 28
Alabama A&M (0-3)- 3
Pikeville (2-0)- 47
Cumberland (2-1)- 37
Vanderbilt (3-1)- 38
Northern Illinois (1-2)- 28
Boise State (2-1)- 30
UT Martin (1-2)- 7
Chattanooga (3-0)- 41
North Alabama (1-2)- 14
#15 Tennessee (3-0)- 63
Akron (1-2)- 6
Memphis (2-1)- 44
Arkansas State (1-2)- 32
MTSU (2-1)- 49
TSU (0-3)- 6
Samford (2-1)- 33
Tennessee Tech (1-2)- 28
Furman (2-1)- 27
ETSU (1-2)- 14