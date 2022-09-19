2022 Tennessee College Football Scores – Week Three

Week three is finished and here are the scores from all the local Tennessee college football teams.

Austin Peay (3-1)- 28

Alabama A&M (0-3)- 3

Pikeville (2-0)- 47

Cumberland (2-1)- 37

Vanderbilt (3-1)- 38

Northern Illinois (1-2)- 28

Boise State (2-1)- 30

UT Martin (1-2)- 7

Chattanooga (3-0)- 41

North Alabama (1-2)- 14

#15 Tennessee (3-0)- 63

Akron (1-2)- 6

Memphis (2-1)- 44

Arkansas State (1-2)- 32

MTSU (2-1)- 49

TSU (0-3)- 6

Samford (2-1)- 33

Tennessee Tech (1-2)- 28

Furman (2-1)- 27

ETSU (1-2)- 14