La Vergne Fire Department Partners with Community Connect

A new program offered by the La Vergne Fire Department will make it easy for residents and business owners to communicate valuable information for first responders to use in the event of an emergency.

The program, called Community Connect, is for La Vergne residents and business owners. Owners and occupants can register information like their contact information, family members, pets, medical needs, any hazardous materials on site, emergency plans, gate key or keypad information, and much more.

“This will be a vital tool for our first responders moving forward with the potential to help us save lives,” says Fire Chief Ronny Beasley. “Every second counts in an emergency, and our responders can be quicker and more tactical in their approach if we already have all the important information on hand when they’re dispatched.”

Signing up for Community Connect is free but only one account can be registered to each address. Information put into the account is valid for six months. Community Connect will stay in touch with account holders to remind them to keep the information up to date or notify them if they are removed from the database. This keeps the information from becoming out of date if a homeowner moves or if a business status changes.

“We are always looking for ways to improve how we respond in the event of an emergency and Community Connect will be a great tool in our arsenal moving forward,” says Deputy Chief Nick Matthews. “We encourage all residents to sign up and call us if you have any questions. We’re happy to help you through the process so we can better serve you if you ever need to call on us for help.”

The program will also allow people to sign up for a smoke alarm inspection and in the case of residents, request free smoke alarm replacements through the Get Alarmed Program.

Community Connect is a secure platform and any information provided will only be used by first responders during emergency situations. All logins and passwords are protected.

For more information or to sign up, visit www.lavergnetn.gov/596/6757/Community-Connect.