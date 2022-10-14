2022 Middle Tennessee High School Football Scores – Week 9

Middle Tennessee high school football week nine finals are rolling in and we’ve got all the scores for you right here.

The schedule below comes from TSSAA and features the nine following Source counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.

Scores will be updated as games go final.

Cheatham

*All on open date*

Davidson

Marshall Co. 69 at Glencliff 0 (Thu)

Hillwood 3 at Creek Wood 31 (Thu)

LaVergne 33 at Nashville Overton 8 (Thu)

McCallie at Father Ryan

P.U.R.E Youth Sports at Lipscomb Academy

Dickson

Dickson Co. at Smyrna

Maury

Columbia at Lincoln Co.

Summertown at Mt. Pleasant

Franklin Co. at Spring Hill

Robertson

Pearl Cohn at Greenbrier

East Robertson at Westmoreland

Rutherford

Rockvale at Blackman

Eagleville at Huntland

MTCS at Webb School

Oakland at Riverdale

Stewarts Creek at Siegel

Sumner

Beech at Gallatin

Baylor at Hendersonville

Station Camp at Portland

Stewart Co. at White House

Knoxville Catholic at Pope John Paul

Wilson

RePublic 0 at Mt. Juliet 52 (Thu)

DCA at Mt. Juliet Christian

Williamson

*All on open date*