Friday, October 14, 2022
2022 Middle Tennessee High School Football Scores – Week 9

Adam Brown
By Adam Brown
Middle Tennessee high school football week nine finals are rolling in and we’ve got all the scores for you right here.

The schedule below comes from TSSAA and features the nine following Source counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.

Scores will be updated as games go final.

 

Cheatham

*All on open date*

 

Davidson

Marshall Co. 69 at Glencliff 0 (Thu)

Hillwood 3 at Creek Wood 31 (Thu)

LaVergne 33 at Nashville Overton 8 (Thu)

McCallie at Father Ryan

P.U.R.E Youth Sports at Lipscomb Academy

 

Dickson

Hillwood 3 at Creek Wood 31 (Thu)

Dickson Co. at Smyrna

 

Maury

Columbia at Lincoln Co.

Summertown at Mt. Pleasant

Franklin Co. at Spring Hill

 

Robertson

Pearl Cohn at Greenbrier

East Robertson at Westmoreland

 

 

Rutherford

Rockvale at Blackman

Eagleville at Huntland

LaVergne 33 at Nashville Overton 8 (Thu)

MTCS at Webb School

Oakland at Riverdale

Stewarts Creek at Siegel

Dickson Co. at Smyrna

 

Sumner

Beech at Gallatin

Baylor at Hendersonville

Station Camp at Portland

East Robertson at Westmoreland

Stewart Co. at White House

Knoxville Catholic at Pope John Paul

 

Wilson

RePublic 0 at Mt. Juliet 52 (Thu)

DCA at Mt. Juliet Christian

 

Williamson

*All on open date*

